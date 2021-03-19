PNRR/ 510 ml euros earmarked for 'Research, Development, Innovation', grants for schools at dropout risk

The "Modern and Reformed Romania" National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), a document discussed today by the government in a first reading, provides for an "initial negotiation budget" of 510 million euros for the 'Research, Development, Innovation' component.

The respective component provides for the reform of the research quality assessment methodology in the National Research and Development Institutes so as to increase research and innovation performance based on competitive grants, by orienting the strategic research and innovation agendas of these institutions towards the needs of the business environment and societal challenges, but also the reform of the research career in order to set in place an attractive and sustainable national research and development system.

"The initial negotiation budget for this chapter is 510 million euros," the source said.* * *According to the PNRR, which will be now put up for public debate, 1,600 schools identified with a large number of students at risk of dropping out will benefit from grant schemes.The PNRR sets out the development of an early warning mechanism in education for students at risk of dropping out of school, as well as a bridge scholarship program for high school - consisting of financial support for the students at risk of dropping out when moving from middle school to high school.The initial negotiation budget for the "Educated Romania - National School Dropout Reduction Program" is 636 million euros.The "Educated Romania - Education digitization" line of action has 780 million euros earmarked.AGERPRES