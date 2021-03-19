Romania will modernize and complete integrated management systems of municipal waste and will develop digitalized "eco islands" for selective collecting waste, at a local level, according to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), published on Friday.

According to Pillar I, Chapter 3, dedicated to waste management, selective collecting and circular economy, the document states the creation of two integrated programs, for logistics and communication, targeted for waste management: one addressed to economical operators, and another to administrative-territorial units.

According to the quoted source, another target states the elaboration and adoption of the National Climate Law, upon reviewing Romania's medium and long-term Strategy regarding the cut in the green house gas emissions and adoption of the Plan for action for reducing greenhouse gas emissions during the period of 2021-2030.The initial negotiation budget stated for Chapter 3 of Pillar I - Waste management, selective collecting and circular economy was 1.3 billion Euro.

AGERPRES