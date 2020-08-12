Police bust drug dealers selling cocaine at 80-100 euro/gram in Bucharest clubs

Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and judicial police officers conducted two searches in Bucharest City and Calarasi County, at the homes of persons suspected of drug trafficking.

According to DIICOT, three persons have been established as selling cocaine in Bucharest City, mainly in clubs, at a price of 80-100 euro/gram, depending on quantity.Following the searches, the amount of 5 grams of cocaine, 32,000 lei in cash, various materials used for the portioning and packaging of drugs and a car were impounded.Three people were taken to the DIICOT headquarters for hearings.The action was carried out with support from the Special Gendarmerie Intervention Brigade.Specialist support was provided by the Special Operations Department.