 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Police bust drug dealers selling cocaine at 80-100 euro/gram in Bucharest clubs

axanews.ro
amenzi amenda politia

Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and judicial police officers conducted two searches in Bucharest City and Calarasi County, at the homes of persons suspected of drug trafficking.

According to DIICOT, three persons have been established as selling cocaine in Bucharest City, mainly in clubs, at a price of 80-100 euro/gram, depending on quantity.

Following the searches, the amount of 5 grams of cocaine, 32,000 lei in cash, various materials used for the portioning and packaging of drugs and a car were impounded.

Three people were taken to the DIICOT headquarters for hearings.

The action was carried out with support from the Special Gendarmerie Intervention Brigade.

Specialist support was provided by the Special Operations Department.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.