Police officers deployed to seaside to enforce COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules

Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Wednesday in the Black Sea city of Constanta business operators violating the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules this summer season will have their business licences suspended.

Vela mentioned that by deploying police officers to the seaside from all over the country the number of checks there will increase and be conducted by joint teams.He went on to say that the existence of the risk of the business operators losing their business licences will make them more rigorous in complying with the rules.The minister also said he hopes beaches will not be closed. About the situation of late at the seaside when in certain instance the COVID-19 protection rules were broken he said the police teams were not very well organised.According to him, the Constanta police are being assisted by colleagues deployed from all over the country."We have over 200 police officers who have come to the seaside from other counties, officers and other law enforcement who comes here to support the local Police. The deployment will last until the beginning of August and the next deployment will last until the September 6 weekend, "said Vela.