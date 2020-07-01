 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Police officers deployed to seaside to enforce COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules

marcel vela

Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Wednesday in the Black Sea city of Constanta business operators violating the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown rules this summer season will have their business licences suspended.

Vela mentioned that by deploying police officers to the seaside from all over the country the number of checks there will increase and be conducted by joint teams.

He went on to say that the existence of the risk of the business operators losing their business licences will make them more rigorous in complying with the rules.

The minister also said he hopes beaches will not be closed. About the situation of late at the seaside when in certain instance the COVID-19 protection rules were broken he said the police teams were not very well organised.

According to him, the Constanta police are being assisted by colleagues deployed from all over the country.

"We have over 200 police officers who have come to the seaside from other counties, officers and other law enforcement who comes here to support the local Police. The deployment will last until the beginning of August and the next deployment will last until the September 6 weekend, "said Vela.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.