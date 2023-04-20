POLIFest, between 20 and 22 April, at University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest

University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest will organize, from April 20 to 22, the 12th edition of the educational fair in the field of engineering - POLIFest, informs UPB in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The largest educational fair in the field of engineering, organized in the UPB Campus, will connect the community of future engineers with the most visionary companies in Romania. The labour market is constantly shifting, so collaboration between academia and business is of vital importance. The key to increasing productivity is communication between all those involved in the process. The biggest educational fair, POLIFest, will gather tens of thousands of participants - pupils, students, teachers, parents, but also business representatives - under the dome of the Rectorate," says UPB.

The UPB Campus will become a showcase for the latest technologies and a meeting place for future engineers and industry leaders.

During the three-day event, participants will have access to scientific conferences, workshops, exhibitions of equipment and new technologies, presentations of educational offerings and job opportunities, as well as a series of related events.

Previous editions of POLIFest brought together over 100 companies and entrepreneurs and over 10,000 students, students and teachers.