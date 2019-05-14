Polish Ambassador: I have enjoyed many times as tourist banks of the Danube, in Giurgiu

Polish Ambassador to Romania Marcin Wilczek said on Tuesday that he has often enjoyed as tourist the banks of the Danube in Giurgiu and considers that the Romanian-Polish cultural and economic relations can be improved in the coming years .

"My visit to Giurgiu and my term in Romania take place in a very important period, this year we will celebrate a hundred years of diplomatic relations and ten years since the signing of the strategic partnership between Poland and Romania. I was often in Giurgiu to enjoy the banks of the Danube, I came to the public pool in Giurgiu and I enjoy this road Bucharest-Giurgiu, with the exception of the bridge over Arges (Gradistea Bridge destroyed by floods almost 15 years ago). We have had a traditional cooperation, cultural, economic and political, for a very long time, but we also have a company here in Giurgiu as an example of the Romanian-Polish collaboration. I think that Giurgiu is not in an easy situation because any city that is located in the vicinity of the capital, of a very developed area, is in a somewhat difficult situation, but the fact that Giurgiu is located at the junction of the waterways, it has the Danube, it has roads to Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan is three borders away from it, I am convinced that Giurgiu uses this strategic position. I have seen from the presentation you have shown me that particular importance is attached to human capital. It is particularly important in the situation where many counties face emigration and the fact that people want to live in Giurgiu, they do not want to leave, is of strategic importance," said Marcin Wilczek, Ambassador of Poland in Bucharest.

The Mayor of Giurgiu, Nicolae Barbu, said that this visit is beneficial for identifying opportunities for collaboration and economic development between Romania and Poland.

"We have also drawn inspiration from the Polish experience of accessing European funds, and Giurgiu Municipality will gain in the coming years a European semblance through the 42 European projects we have in various phases of implementation, amounting to over 85 million euro. We have the Danube in Giurgiu, we need to exploit this value, wealth, and this must stimulate us, we need Europe, we are in Europe and surely Europe also considers us close because we are part of this great European family," said Nicolae Barbu .

The prefect of Giurgiu County, Nina Carmen Crisu, also said that Giurgiu County is in a continuous development, and there are also many tourist attraction points, giving the example of Comana.

"The county is constantly developing because the mayors are in constant competition in accessing governmental and European funds, which is why in the future we will be much more developed and more beautiful than now," said Nina Carmen Crisu.

Giurgiu County Vice-President Lucian Corozel stressed that "Giurgiu County is a model of cross-border cooperation with the Ruse district, Bulgaria," because it is the only cross-border region that develops on the basis of a master plan approved by Brussels together with the Bulgarian neighbors in the Ruse district, there are a number of projects underway for the road, cultural infrastructure and for the safety of citizens, and "the county has benefited in recent years from state funding for 318 investment objectives worth a total of three hundred million euro."

Finally, the Ambassador of Poland in Bucharest paid a visit to the Giurgiu County Police Museum and the Giurgiu County Museum where he discovered that the attestation document of Giurgiu municipality is linked to a treaty between Wallachia and Poland signed between Mircea the Old and Vladislav Iagello in October 1403