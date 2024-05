Three Polish tourists were stuck in the snow on the Cerbului (stag, editor's note) Valley, and a team of mountain rescuers went to the mountain to recover them.

According to data posted on Facebook by the Prahova Salvamont (Mountain Rescue Service), the foreign tourists got stuck in the snow at the descent from Omu Peak, on the Cerbului Valley.

Two mountain rescuers went to rescue them from the Baba Mare Mountain Rescue Base, and the intervention to recover the three is underway.