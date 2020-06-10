Political leaders agree to stop gov't direct procurement (sources)

Chief emergency management official Raed Arafat had a meeting on Wednesday with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu on the state of alert that was also attended by leaders of several parliamentary groups, including Save Romania Union (USR) national chairman Dan Barna and Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta.

Political sources say re-opening of hospitals was discussed, given that the chronically ill should be helped to have access to treatment. It was also agreed to stop the direct procurement made by the government, according to the same sources.It was also agreed that those coming from areas at epidemiological risk should be kept in isolation for 14 days, and also tested at the end of the period - which is not the case at present.Wearing a face mask in enclosed public spaces and keeping pysical distance were agreed to continue.According to the same sources, the concrete proposal of the government is expected, because such measures can be implemented even without a state of alert."The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will support in Parliament the implementation of responsible protection measures for the public," the sources also specified.