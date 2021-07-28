Political parties spend 50.08pct of public subsidies in H1 2021

The Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) has reported that after monitoring information regarding expenses by the political parties from public subsidies along with information submitted by the political parties, it found that in H1 2021 the parties spent 50.08% of the subsidies collected.

The monitoring was carried out by AEP's service monitoring the observance of the destination of the public subsidies.

AEP specifies that in H1 2021, 91,069,012.34 lei were transferred to the accounts of the political parties in the shape of public subsidies.

According to AEP, the political parties spent the largest share of their public subsidies on media and propaganda, as follows: the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - 66.95%; the National Liberal party (PNL) - 66.83%. Pro Romania spend 37.22% of the subsidies on rent and utilities, while 51.31% of the subsidies in the case of the Save Romania Union (USR) and 45.46% percent in the case of the People's Movement Party (PMP) was sued to cover staff expenses.

AEP Chairman Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica has reaffirmed AEP's 2019 commitment to transparency and integrity in public funding of political parties and electoral campaigns. According to AEP, from 2022, transparency will be extended to include the entire process of funding political parties, including the amounts received as private funding, Agerpres informs.