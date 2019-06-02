Pope in Romania/Pontiff meets Roma community at 'outskirts of outskirts'

Pope Francis met on Sunday afternoon with representatives of the Roma community in Blaj, in the new Greek-Catholic church of the "Barbu Lautaru" district.

The Sovereign Pontiff was welcomed in front of the church dedicated to Saint Apostle Andrew and Beatified Bishop Ioan Suciu by a children's choir.

"Holy Father, be welcome at the outskirts of the outskirts! Here, in the 'Barbu Lautaru' district of Blaj, we, the Roma are happy because the Romanian Greek-Catholic Church understood something really important, namely that we have to heal this wound, that we must meet these brothers, that we must offer them the Gospel of joy," said priest Ioan Hoca, who welcomed the Holy Father.

"I came to this beautiful and welcoming country as pilgrim and brother, to life various meetings. Now I'm going back home enriched, taking with me places and moments, and especially faces. Your faces will give colour to my memories and will be present in my prayer. Thank you and I'll take you with me! And now I'm blessing you, but first of all I want to ask you a great favour: pray for me!" said the Pontiff.

After blessing the faithful in the church, Pope Francis told them "See you soon!/ Pe curand!".

