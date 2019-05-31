Pope's message at St. Joseph Cathedral:The problem of faith is lack of joy;without joy we're paralyzed

The problem of faith is lack of joy, faith wavers when it just floats along in sadness and discouragement, said Pope Francis in the message conveyed, on Friday, at the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest.

"The living memory of your people preserves this powerful sense of hope against every attempt to dim or extinguish it. Looking to Mary and to all those mothers' faces, we experience and are nourished by that sense of hope, which gives birth to and opens up the horizons of the future. Let us state it emphatically: in our people there is much room for hope. That is why Mary's journey continues even today; she invites us, with her, to journey together" said the Pope in the homily at the St. Joseph Cathedral.

He emphasized that, without joy, people remain "slaves" of their own "sorrows" and the problem of faith is "lack of joy".

"In the Church, when different rites meet, when the most important thing is not one's own affiliation, group or ethnicity, but the People that together praises God, then great things take place. Again, let us state it emphatically: Blessed are those who believe (cf. Jn 20:29) and who have the courage to foster encounter and communion. (...) We can apply to ourselves the prophet's call not to fear, not to let our arms grow weak! For the Lord our God is in our midst; he is a powerful saviour and he is in the midst of his people. This is the secret of every Christian: God is in our midst as a powerful saviour. Our certainty of this enables us, like Mary, to sing and exult with joy. (...) Without joy, we remain paralyzed, slaves to our unhappiness. Often problems of faith have little to do with a shortage of means and structures, of quantity, or even the presence of those who do not accept us; they really have to do with a shortage of joy. Faith wavers when it just floats along in sadness and discouragement.When we live in mistrust, closed in on ourselves, we contradict the faith," said Pope Francis.

The Sovereign Pontiff urged Romanians to be the promoters of the culture of encounter.

"I would like to give thanks for these humble victors, these saints-next-door, who showed us the way. Their tears were not in vain; they were a prayer that rose to heaven and nurtured the hope of this people. Dear brothers and sisters, Mary journeys, encounters and rejoices because she carries something greater than herself: she is the bearer of a blessing. Like her, may we too be unafraid to bear the blessing that Romania needs. May you be promoters of a culture of encounter that gives the lie to indifference, a culture that rejects division and allows this land to sing out the mercies of the Lord," the Pope concluded.