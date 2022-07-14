Population electricity consumption drops by over 6pct during first five months of 2022

The population's electricity consumption was 22.231 billion kWh, during the first 5 months of the year, dropping 4.1pct compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Industry consumption also dropped by 3.5%, street lighting went up by 11.1%, and overall national electricity consumption went down by 6.3%.During this period, electricity resources summed up 27.232 billion kWh, going down by 1.540 billion kWh from the same period of 2021.Production from power plants was 8.768 billion kWh, going down by 351.7 million kWh (-3.9%). Production in hydropower plants was 6.314 billion kWh, going down by 2.075 billion kWh (-24.7%), and nuclear power plants production was 4.663 billion kWh, going up by 106.2 million kWh (+2.3%).Production from wind turbines during the period of January 1 - May 31, 2022, was 3.629 billion kWh, up by 668.6 million kWh from the same period of the previous year, and solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations was 744.6 million kWh, up by 76.4 million kWh from the same period of 2021.Romania's primary energy resources decreased by 2.5% during the first 5 months of the year, when compared with the similar interval in 2021, and electricity resources also dropped by 5.4%.According to the official statistics, during the period of January - May 2022, main energy resource totalled 13.627 million tonnes equivalent of petrol (tep), down by 351,300 tep from the same period of last year.Internal production amounted to 7.436 million tep, down by 363,000 tep from the first 5 months of 2021, and import was 6.191 million tep.Electricity exports were 2.506 billion kWh, going down by 398.2 million kWh. Own technological consumption in networks and stations was 2.494 billion kWh, down by 197 million kWh.