Population starts saving electricity, consumption drops 4.4pct in Q1

The population's electricity consumption dropped 4.4pct in January-March 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

At the same time, industry consumption fell by 1.1pct, street lighting increased by 1.3pct, and overall national electricity consumption was 2pct lower in the first quarter.Production was also reduced by 5.7pct, reaching 14.8 TWh. Production in hydropower plants decreased the most, by 25pct.In contrast, the amount generated from renewable sources increased by 24pct for wind turbines and 18pct for photovoltaic panels.Own technological consumption in networks and stations was lower by 1.2pct.Electricity exports decreased by 9.2pct to 1,460 TWh, and imports increased by 13.1pct to 2,122 TWh.