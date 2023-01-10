 
     
Ports closed due to strong wind, rain in most counties

ciclon furtuna marea neagra

The ports of Constanta North and South and Midia are closed on Tuesday morning for both sea and river transport, due to the strong wind, informs the INFOTRAFFIC Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

According to the cited source, traveling takes place under rainy conditions in many counties of the country, including in the Capital area.

Traffic values are increasing in general on the main roads that enter the big cities of the country, and for the Capital area, heavy traffic is recorded on the A1 Bucharest - Pitesti motorway, DN 1 in Otopeni, DN 1A in Mogosoaia, but also on DN 7 in Chitila, all on the inbound, as well as on the Capital Ring, in the Bragadiru, Chiajna, Domnesti and Pantelimon localities.AGERPRES

