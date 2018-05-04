Posthumous statements at passing of Doina Cornea, the Iron Lady of Romanian anti-communist resistance

Mrs. Doina Cornea, the most fragile and yet strongest moral strength of Romania's 20th century's last two decades, has left us for a world where she won't have to protest anymore. She used to be, all by herself, the civil society of a country that didn't even know the definition of this notion and for two decades, she kept our place, everybody's place in front of Europe and of the entire world, may God whom she believed in with devoutness repay her and give her the peace and rest she deserves,' poetess Ana Blandiana, an anti-communist dissident herself, told AGERPRES.

'This is troubling news, because Mrs. Doina Cornea used to be an example of verticality, strength, moral firmness. Her courage might seem reckless if we think that she has voiced certain extremely tough truths for the communist regime, in a period in which the people obviously were afraid of any kind of attitude firstly after the terror unleashed by the (political police) Securitate in Romania,' historian Marius Oprea told AGERPRES.Doina Cornea will forever remain an example for the young generations of what means courage, decency and balance, said the Senate's President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, adding that she has supported the values she believed in - democracy, freedom of thought and speech.Former Prime minister and European Commissioner Dacian Ciolos on Friday wrote on his Facebook page that the anti-communist dissident Doina Cornea made him acknowledge what endurance and determination in front of a totalitarian rule means, but also that 'nothing is too much to defend one's freedom'.'Her belief and those who withstood the system, that nobody could take away the thought of freedom, could be passed further if only we assume what we are and what we used to be to the very end. If we assume that we could change when we understand better what happens around us, so the ones who come could assess the price of freedom properly,' said Ciolos.The Institute for the Communism Crimes' Investigation and the Romanian Exile's Memory (IICMER) feels sorry for the passing of Doina Cornea, former dissident of the communist rule. Former member of the IICMER's Scientific Council in 2006-2009, Doina Cornea became a symbol of the fight against the Ceausescu rule, on Friday informs a message by the said institute, sent to AGERPRES.'The moment of passing of Mrs. Doina Cornea I have lost a true friend. Sadly we say good bye to the one who used to be a constant militant of the Romanian-Hungarian dialogue. Her ceaseless fight for the democracy's values and her opposition during the communist period, have been and will forever remain exemplary. May God rest her in peace!' Kelemen Hunor wrote on his Facebook page.'She was called the Iron Lady of the Romanian anti-communist resistance. Perhaps she would've deserved a life hero title. Because modesty used to have a name, we called it simply Doina Cornea. Now, at her passing we pray for her forever rest. God forgive her!' said the Romanian Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea.The anti-communist dissident Doina Cornea passed away overnight Thursday at 88, in her home, after a long illness.