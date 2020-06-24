 
     
PPU-SL's Baisanu announces setting up of humanist group within PSD parliamentary group

Deputy Alexandru Baisanu announced on Wednesday, in the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, the setting up of a humanist group within the Social Democratic Party (PSD) parliamentary group.

"Following the request submission, the PPU-SL [the Social-Liberal Humanist Power Party] deputies Gratiela Gavrilescu, Alexandru Baisanu, Andrei Gerea, Eugen Durbaca and Dorel Caprar set up the humanist group within the PSD group," Baisanu mentioned.

These are former MPs of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the PSD, who have recently enrolled with the Social-Liberal Humanist Power Party.

