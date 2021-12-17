Predoiu: The Government has approved the National Anticorruption Strategy 2021-2025

The Government approved, in Friday's meeting, the National Anticorruption Strategy 2021 - 2025, announced the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, who underlined that the document represents a political commitment to support all the institutions that fight being, at the same time, a first objective fulfilled from the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) on the side of Justice.

"Romania's Government today approved the National Anticorruption Strategy 2021-2025. It is a firm response that Romania's Government is giving in the fight against corruption. It is a political message and a political commitment to confront this phenomenon, it is a political message and a political commitment to support all institutions that face corruption and fight corruption under the law. Corruption is still a serious phenomenon, affecting the rights and freedoms of citizens both in Romania and in other member states. Romania's Government fights corruption, within the limits of its competence, through policies, bills and budgetary means allocated to anti-corruption institutions", said Predoiu.

He added that the document has been the subject of extensive consultation for almost a year with public institutions, the business community and civil society, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The strategy has a scientific basis consisting of a sociological and criminological study compiled by the Ministry of Justice and the General Anticorruption Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and aims not only to fight corruption as a criminological phenomenon, but also to prevent corruption and the formation of an integrity culture in all public and private institutions. The strategy addresses corruption in a modern trend, in which it is seen as part of a more complex phenomenon, which includes organized crime," he said.

According to him, in the future, the Ministry of Justice will propose to the Government draft laws, legislative instruments, to carry out this Strategy.

"I would like to mention the future drafts of the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure that are to continue the public debate and enter the debate of the Parliament next autumn," said Catalin Predoiu.

The minister mentioned that the National Anticorruption Strategy adopted by the Executive is correlated with international instruments to which Romania is a party, such as GRECO, with the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism and with its objectives.

"It is a first objective within PNRR that aims at the field of Justice and that was fulfilled on time", added Predoiu.