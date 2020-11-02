 
     
Prefect Berbeceanu: Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations to notify CNSU regarding closing parks overnight

Inquam Photos
Traian Berbeceanu

The Bucharest City Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) has decided to notify the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on the topic of closing parks during nighttime, announced, on Monday, the Bucharest Prefect, Traian Berbeceanu.

"On the agenda of the committee this measure was taken into discussion, but the City Committee for Emergency Situations cannot adopt such a measure, being presumed limitations of rights and liberties, fact for which it was decided to notify this issue to the National Committee for Emergency Situations and, if they deem that at a certain level of infection rate, not only for Bucharest, but at a national level, such a measure is necessary, it will be regulated by Government Decision," the prefect explained.

