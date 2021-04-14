Prefect Stoica: The lockdown order does not change the situation in Bucharest

Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica said on Wednesday that he did not call a meeting after the day before a ministerial order establishing the criteria for assessing the COVID-19 epidemiological risk in order to establish local lockdown, adding that the regulation does not change the situation in Bucharest.

"I have not called a meeting. That order does not change the situation. We have approved measures that we will continue to apply, as per the latest decision. If the Public Health Directorate/National Public Health Institute make other proposals, we will discuss them. But now the infection is trending down, which means the applied measures work," Stoica said in a statement to the press.

On Tuesday, an order for amending and supplementing the Order of the Minister of Health 1,309 / 2020 on the application of measures to prevent and contain COVID-19 was published in the Official Journal.Thus, local lockdown can be ordered for towns or cities/metropolitan areas with over 100,000 inhabitants that meet at least 60 points. These points are awarded according to a series of indicators such as: the number of tests performed in the last seven days, the 14 cumulative case rate, its trend, the number outbreaks / total cases in the administrative areas, occupancy rate of intensive care beds in the county, occupancy rate of beds intended for patients with COVID-19 in the county.