Premier Ciolacu asks for more sustained pace on railway construction sites

marcel ciolacu aleph news

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday demanded a more sustained pace from builders carrying out railway infrastructure projects, stressing that it is natural for Romanians to want to travel by train, in a civilized manner, as in any European country.

"We also have investment objectives on the railway and I noticed that Mr. Grindeanu (Transport minister, ed. n.) inspected the railway building sites yesterday, warning that in some places the works are going too slowly. I think Romanians legitimately expect a more sustained pace and it is natural for people to want to travel by train, in a civilized manner, as in any European country," Marcel Ciolacu said at the beginning of the government meeting.

At the same time, he announced the approval in the government of several draft decisions on continuation of road infrastructure projects.

"I notice that also today, minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu has new draft government decisions aimed at creating a working point for infrastructure sites. It is about an expropriation corridor for Moldova's motorway on the Ploiesti - Buzau segment, plus another corridor for continuing works on the connecting roads at the suspension bridge over the Danube from Braila,'' the prime minister said.

stiripesurse.ro
