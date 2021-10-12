Premier-designate Ciolos to meet on Wednesday only with leaders of the ruling coalition parties

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos announced this evening that he will meet on Wednesday only with the leaders of the ruling coalition parties, without the negotiation teams.

Ciolos told broadcaster B1 TV that "this was the proposal of Liberal Chairman Florin Citu and I obviously accepted it, because I want us to have this discussion no matter what. It is important that we meet, talk directly and gauge the openness, the appetite of the coalition colleagues for resuming serious discussions, so that we also know what we have to do."