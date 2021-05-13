Premier encourages Health Minister to publicly present report on Covid death tally differences

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that he encourages Health Minister Ioana Mihaila to publicly present the report of the Covid death toll inquiry Commission.

"I saw this report earlier. I encourage Ms. Minister to present this report to the public in order to remove all doubts. (...) Let her release it publicly, for the sake of clarity. Yes, as Ms. Minister said, there are several databases. I took a comparative look at the numbers reported by the statistics authority and those in Corona-Forms - they are 96 percent compatible, that's what things look like, but as Ms. Minister said, we will ask for more details in the next period and we will see if improvements are needed," Citu told a news conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The PM said that Corona-Forms case-by-case reports "were the clearest", but changes can be adopted if this appears to be necessary.

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila told a press conference earlier on Thursday that first-hand reality shows that there were "probable" Covid-19 deaths that have not been tested, diagnosed and classified as such.