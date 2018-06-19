Presidency: EU member states' ambassadors express concern over Criminal Procedure Code's amendments

The ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Bucharest showed concern regarding the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code passed in Parliament, a release by the Presidential Administration reads, following a meeting of President Klaus Iohannis with the EU diplomats.

'The EU member states' ambassadors have voiced concern as to the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code passed by the Romanian Parliament. From where they stand, to the extent these amendments will be enforced, the cooperation in the judicial and police areas between Romania and the other EU member states will be harmed. Moreover, there will be serious red flags regarding the guarantees offered by the Romanian state in reference to the correct use of the European funds our country benefits from,' the release says.According to the source, president Klaus Iohannis referred to the need to strengthen democracy and the rule of law, as paramount elements for our country's future path, and stressed that he will further pursue the major goal assumed from the very beginning of his mandate, to guarantee the independence of justice and further fight against corruption.'The President of Romania voiced belief that the Romanian citizens deserve pragmatic laws capable to contribute to the enhancement of the independence of justice and guarantee the functioning of the rule of law, in accordance with the European values,' the release adds.During the meeting, the President congratulated Bulgaria for its activity at the helm of the Council of the European Union, appreciating the neighbor country's pro-European attitude and commitment to deepen the European project, goals Romania fully shares. He emphasised the idea according to which the existence of the European Union is a plus for the member states, and our country will contribute, through the posture of Presidency of the Council of the EU included, to achieving a stronger, united and inclusive Union.In this respect, Iohannis said that Romania will pursue the promotion of a pragmatic approach and feasible objectives so that the citizens can better perceive the added value of the European design and benefit from concrete outcomes. The President also mentioned that our country is determined to support the general endeavors to overcome the dividing lines among the member states by the involvement of the European citizens and the promotion of joint, inclusive initiatives to the benefit of all the EU member states.Iohannis also spoke about the preparation of the Sibiu Summit on 9 May 2019, when a 'realistic, feasible' agenda of the EU's strategic priorities for 2019-2024 is going to be drafted.President Iohannis stressed that the compromise solution to result from the negotiations as regards the EU Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 must be balanced and answer to both the new EU priorities and the appropriate financing need of the traditional policies, namely the cohesion and the common agricultural policy.Klaus Iohannis said that the period Romania will hold the Presidency of the Council of the EU, our country will strive towards the substantial advancement of negotiations regarding the future EU budget, so that a suitable and in due time political agreement be met.Iohannis underlined that our country will further advocate the joint efforts at EU level to strengthen the Union's internal security, as well as to re-establish the full implementation of the Schengen system. He reiterated in this context that the Schengen membership remains a major political priority for our country, and that a positive decision with regard to Romania's accession to this space will bring clear added value to all the member states, alongside the general target of consolidating the internal security of the Union.President Iohannis emphasised the importance of boosting the EU-NATO cooperation, adding that it is a goal of major importance for Romania. He also talked about the importance of ensuring an enhanced protection to the EU external borders with a view to efficiently managing migration, pleading for an integrated and comprehensive approach of this phenomenon, with an emphasis on the combat against its root-causes.