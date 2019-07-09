 
     
Presidency: Law on mandating Government to issue ordinances, promulgated

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree for the promulgation of the Law on mandating the Government to issue ordinances, the Presidential Administration has announced.

The draft on mandating the Government to issue simple ordinances during the parliamentary recess, adopted by the Chamber of Deputies as a decision-making body on 12 June, is structured in the following areas not subject to organic laws: Public Finance and Economics; Public Administration and Regional Development; Internal Affairs, Labor and Social Protection; Communications and Information Society; Health; Culture and National Identity; Agriculture; Rural development; transport; European funds; Defense; prorogation or amendment of deadlines laid down in statutory pieces of legislation.

Under Art. 115 par. (1) of the Constitution of Romania, republished, from the date the current law enters into force but not before the end of the first ordinary parliamentary session of 2019, and until the resumption of Parliament's works in the second ordinary parliamentary session of 2019, the government is mandated to issue ordinances in areas that are not subject to organic laws, the report of the Legal Committee shows.

