President Iohannis advocates in Brussels flexible, fast procedures to assess National Recovery and Resilience Plans

Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis emphasized at the European Council meeting the importance of flexible and fast procedures to assess the National Recovery and Resilience Plans, so as to ensure an easy and fast access of the states to earmarked funds, the Presidential Administration informs.

"President Klaus Iohannis reiterated the importance and special contribution of the financial instruments of the 2021 - 2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and of the EU recovery instrument in supporting member states' efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic. In this context, the Romanian President emphasized the importance of flexible and fast procedures for the assessment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plans, in order to ensure the easy and fast access of the states to the allocated funds," the Presidential Administration said.

As regards the economic recovery process, the leaders' discussions focused on the stage of implementation of the European Recovery Plan, with the heads of state and government welcoming the timely coming into force of the Own Resources Decision, and encouraging also the continuation of procedures to approve the National Recovery and Resilience Plans whilst emphasizing the importance of a rapid implementation process, Agerpres informs.

The European leaders also welcomed the targets set at EU level through the Action Plan on the European Pillar of Social Rights, while also expressing expectations of progress in reforming the global tax system on a consensual basis within the framework of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

President Klaus Iohannis attended on Thursday and Friday the European Council meeting and the Euro Summit in an extended format.

The main topics on the agenda of the European Council were the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recovery process, migration issues, the European Union's relations with Turkey, the EU's relations with the Russian Federation, as well as other topical issues of the Union's external agenda. The meeting of the European leaders ended with the adoption of conclusions. Another topic discussed were the recent developments in Hungary regarding the Law on the adoption of a stronger course of action against persons committing the crime of pedophilia and the amendment of certain laws for the protection of children. Also, a working lunch with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the topic of global challenges took place on the sidelines of the European Council meeting.