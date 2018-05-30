stiripesurse.ro

  
     
President Iohannis and Prince Charles talk about Romanian-British strategic partnership

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
President Klaus Iohannis welcomed Prince Charles, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with whom he discussed the Romanian-British strategic partnership, based on the enhanced cooperation in the economic and security sectors.

"President Klaus Iohannis evoked the excellent official visit made last year by his Royal Highness Prince Charles of Wales and appreciated, once again, the dedication and involvement of his Royal Highness in charitable acts in Romania and promoting natural beauty, authentic traditions and the biodiversity of the Romanian rural environment," according to the Presidency.

In context, the president "saluted the recent presence of the Prince of Wales at the seat of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, to visit the exhibition that celebrates the uniqueness and the extraordinary diversity of the Romanian natural heritage, a project carried out in collaboration with the Prince of Wales Foundation.

Both President Iohannis and the Prince of Wales reiterated the very good level of the strategic partnership between the two countries, based on the enhanced cooperation in the economic and security fields.

"Moreover, President Klaus Iohannis pointed out the solid contribution of the British armed forces in ensuring the regional security," reads the press release.

President Iohannis confirmed again the role as binder of the bilateral relationship represented by the Romanian community that lives and works in the United Kingdom.

