 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis at BEC: We collected over 2,200,000 signatures; I want a normal Romania

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Friday upon submitting his candidacy in the presidential election that he collected over 2,200,000 signatures, adding that he wants a normal Romania for all citizens. 

"I filed my candidacy for another mandate as President of Romania and (...), together with the PNL [the National Liberal Party] we submitted over 2,200,000 signatures of the Romanians who endorse this candidacy. It is a huge number and this thing pleases me very much. (...) I am very glad that this action of signatures collection was achieved, obviously with the support of the PNL and those who wanted to be with us. (...) What I want for my country is a normal Romania," President Iohannis stated at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). 

Iohannis showed that "it is a complicated period for Romania and a lot of work is needed in order to repair everything that the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has ruined in these almost three years." "Romania's modernisation is needed," the head of state added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.