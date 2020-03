President Iohannis, call on Romanians: Observe the restrictions imposed by the authorities; stay home

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated his call on Romanians on Thursday to observe the restrictions imposed by the authorities and stay home.

"I want to reiterate my call on all Romanians: please, dear Romanians, observe the restrictions imposed by the authorities! Stay home, because only this way we can protect our heath. The better we manage now to keep under control and limit the spreading of the coronavirus, the faster we can all return to the activities we are missing now. I know it is hard, but only making these sacrifices, we will win the fight with this extremely dangerous enemy," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.