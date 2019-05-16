President Iohannis calling for referendum turnout:Vote 'Yes', don't let others decide for you!

President Klaus Iohannis is calling on Romanians to vote in the May 26 referendum on justice.

"Dear Romanians, we all want to live in a country where the thieves and the corrupt are in jail, not at the helm of the state. On May 26 let us clearly say 'Yes' for European Romania, 'Yes' for the Romania we love, the country of honest and upright people, where no one is above the law. Vote 'Yes' in the referendum and don't let others decide for you! Romanians vote because Romanians matter," the head of state said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

The message is illustrated with pictures from the Sibiu Summit, rallies of the National Liberal Party, but also from anti-government protests.