President Iohannis' Christmas message: At end of a very difficult year, let's go back to this celebration's significance

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Friday, on the occasion of Christmas, in which he urged that, at the end of a very difficult year, "we should go back to the significance of this celebration".

"The warmth of the home, the precious moments we spend with family and friends, the joy we see in the eyes of our loved ones, the generosity and compassion for those in distress who need our support.

All this means the authentic spirit of Christmas. Dear Romanians, at the end of a very difficult year, let's return to the meanings of this holiday!

I wish you to live fully the joy of the Lord's Birth, with the hope that, protecting our loved ones, we will pass well, in solidarity, over this period. Merry Christmas to all of you, wherever you are!" said Klaus Iohannis.AGERPRES

