President Iohannis condemns deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan, offers condolences to bereaved family

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a message of condolence to the family of the representative of Romania's diplomatic mission who was killed in the terrorist attack committed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and which left another Romanian citizen seriously injured.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack which, regrettably, has claimed the life of a Romanian citizen and left another Romanian from our country's embassy in Kabul seriously injured. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and wish the wounded Romanian a fast recovery. I also reiterate our deep commitment to fighting international terrorism," is the message sent by President Iohannis, as cited in a release of the Presidential Administration.

A representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to Kabul has died and another was seriously injured in the terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday night in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry said.

"During the night of September 2, a terrorist attack targeted at foreign nationals took place at the compound that houses Romania's Embassy in Kabul. Following the attack, a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission to Kabul has died and another one was seriously injured," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.