President Iohannis - consultations with parties to nominate PM candidate

President Klaus Iohannis invited the chairs of the political parties and formations represented in Parliament for consultations in order to nominate the candidate for prime minister.

"Based on the provisions of art. 80 paragraph (2) and art. 103 of the Romanian Constitution, President Klaus Iohannis invited to the Cotroceni Palace the chairs of the political parties and formations represented in the Romanian Parliament, for consultations in order to nominate the candidate for the position of prime minister," the Presidential Administration informed.

The consultations will take place on Tuesday, according to the following schedule:

* at 15.00 - Social Democratic Party (PSD)

* at 15.30 - National Liberal Party (PNL)

* at 16.00 - Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance

* at 16.30 - Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR)

* at 17.00 - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR)

* at 17.30 - national minorities represented in Parliament

The leaders of PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR - Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Kelemen Hunor - signed, on Monday evening, the governing agreement 2020 - 2024. The document stipulates that the coalition's proposal for the position of prime minister is Florin Citu.

This is the second round of consultations of the head of state with the representatives of the parties that entered Parliament after the December 6 elections.

On December 14, President Iohannis said after talks with political parties that "this first round of consultations led to a good exchange of views," but that "the conditions for nominating a candidate to form a new government" had not yet been met. AGERPRES .