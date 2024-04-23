President Iohannis: Current global crises require increased efforts to defend international order

AGERPRES special correspondent to Seoul, South Korea, Oana Ghita reports:

The current global crises require increased efforts to defend the international order, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

"What we want is a safer and more stable world," Iohannis said. He added that he is paying attention to the bilateral relationship and food security and efforts to increase the connection between Constanta and Busan ports. He also said that bilateral nuclear energy co-operation has progressed a lot.

The Romanian head of state was on a three-day official visit to South Korea.