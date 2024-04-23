Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

President Iohannis: Current global crises require increased efforts to defend international order

presidency.ro
klaus iohannis coreea de sud

AGERPRES special correspondent to Seoul, South Korea, Oana Ghita reports:

The current global crises require increased efforts to defend the international order, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

"What we want is a safer and more stable world," Iohannis said. He added that he is paying attention to the bilateral relationship and food security and efforts to increase the connection between Constanta and Busan ports. He also said that bilateral nuclear energy co-operation has progressed a lot.

The Romanian head of state was on a three-day official visit to South Korea.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.