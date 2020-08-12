 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: Dear Romanians, wear mask, keep your distance, let's overcome this epidemic

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis called on Romanians on Wednesday to wear a mask and keep the physical distance between them, in the context in which a new record has been hit in terms of the number of infections with the novel coronavirus today.

"Dear Romanians, today we've hit a new record with more than 1,400 persons found to be infected with COVID-19. This is too much and I want to ask you please wear a mask, all of you, keep your physical distance and let's overcome this epidemic," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

He said he had a discussion earlier in the day with the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru.

"It's important that the Romanian know at this point we don't have a vaccine in the EU right now, but the EU does support several research projects and we hope that in a close future we will benefit from a vaccine. Romania is part of this effort and we did register to receive 10 million vaccine doses in a first phase as soon as the vaccine is available in the EU," he said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.