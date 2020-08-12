President Iohannis: Dear Romanians, wear mask, keep your distance, let's overcome this epidemic

President Klaus Iohannis called on Romanians on Wednesday to wear a mask and keep the physical distance between them, in the context in which a new record has been hit in terms of the number of infections with the novel coronavirus today.

"Dear Romanians, today we've hit a new record with more than 1,400 persons found to be infected with COVID-19. This is too much and I want to ask you please wear a mask, all of you, keep your physical distance and let's overcome this epidemic," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.He said he had a discussion earlier in the day with the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru."It's important that the Romanian know at this point we don't have a vaccine in the EU right now, but the EU does support several research projects and we hope that in a close future we will benefit from a vaccine. Romania is part of this effort and we did register to receive 10 million vaccine doses in a first phase as soon as the vaccine is available in the EU," he said.