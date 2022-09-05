VIDEO President Iohannis expects intense and natural debate on future of education to continue in Parliament

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday that there has recently been an intense and natural debate on the future of education, showing that he expects the debate to continue in Parliament until a legislative form that helps teachers to fulfill their aspirations is reached.

"As you know, education is an area that I consider essential for each of us and for the country as a whole. That is why I launched the strategic vision 'Educated Romania', on the basis of which the Government assumed the creation of a new legislative framework and major investments in nurseries, kindergartens, schools, high schools and universities. In recent months, there has been a natural and intense public debate in the public space about the future of education, a debate that I expect to continue in Parliament, until we reach a legislative form that helps each of you to fulfill your aspirations," said the head of state at the opening of the school year at the "Grigore Moisil" National College in Bucharest.

He also emphasized that future education laws should implement in Romanian schools the changes that the evolutions of society and science have shown us to be necessary.

AGERPRES