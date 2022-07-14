President Iohannis extends congratulations to French people in letter to French counterpart on Bastille Day

President Klaus Iohannis extended congratulations and wishes of prosperity to the French people in a letter sent on Thursday to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of Bastille Day.

According to the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis stressed in his message "the solidity and consistency of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and France, built on common values and excellent cooperation, both bilaterally and within the European Union and international fora."These privileged relations, the head of state mentioned, are reconfirmed by the recent visit to our country of the President of the French Republic and the dense and particularly constructive discussions held on this occasion. In this context, President Iohannis voiced his full readiness to act for the further deepening of relations between Romania and France, as well as for promoting a strong European project, based on unity and solidarity.The head of the state also evoked "the remarkable intensification of the Romanian-French cooperation on security, against the background of the crisis generated by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine".At the same time, President Iohannis thanked France for its significant support in the context of NATO measures to strengthen security on the Eastern Flank, and especially in Romania, including in view of the historic decisions taken at the Madrid Summit and the announcement on increasing the French military presence in Romania.The head of the state congratulated his French counterpart on the particularly intense efforts made by France this year, as President of the Council of the EU, to advance the European agenda in an extremely complex period for the Union."The active steps of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU towards facilitating a coherent and unified response of the Union to the current challenges, as well as the parallel advancement of the previously set strategic goals, require full appreciation and recognition," said President Klaus Iohannis.