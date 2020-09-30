President Iohannis: Fair justice, equality in front of the law - essential pillars of authentic democracy

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace that "Fair justice and equality in front of the law are the essential pillars of authentic democracy" and spoke of the hallmarks of the Romanian justice system.

"A fair justice and equality in front of the law are the essential pillars of an authentic democracy. Romanians proved that they are authentically attached to democratic values and those of the rule of law, which must be reflected in the life of the state, of each public system in Romania," said Klaus Iohannis.

The head of state deemed that in the past years there was a "counter-reform" that "upset" the justice system.

Iohannis spoke of a few values of the judiciary system which should be promoted: independence, professionalism, impartiality and meritocracy.

He spoke, also, of reintroducing the competition for promotion to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, ensuring the independence of the prosecutor, the institution of a transparent appointment procedure of high-ranking prosecutors, the re-establishment of an institutional balance in appointing and revoking for these positions, the reduction of the influence of the political factor, and the "disestablishment of the long-discussed Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice".