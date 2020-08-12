President Iohannis: Fight against criminal groups a long term one

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the fight against the criminal groups is one that is going to take a long time, but the Ministry of Interior is "really involved" and measures are being taken, although "for too many years, during the governments PSD, these criminals have been tolerated."

"These matters are very worrying. We have spoken twice with the Minister of the Interior and the Chief of Police on this issue. The Ministry of Interior is really involved in this fight. They are organising themselves and measures are being taken, but unfortunately, we should not expect a solution overnight. "These issues have been tolerated for too many years, during the PSD governments. Now they are no longer tolerated, but the fight against the criminal groups is one that is going to take a long time," said Iohannis, when asked about the information according to each the chiefs of police allegedly negotiated the funeral of the so-called Emi Pian.He said he discussed the issue several times with officials in the field and the government is working very hard to fight organized crime."I am convinced that the ministries and institutions involved will bring order and yes, it is a matter of citizen safety," Iohannis added.