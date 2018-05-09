stiripesurse.ro

  
     
President Iohannis fined by discrimination watchdog over use of offensive word

The steering board of the National Council against Discrimination (CNCD) watchdog on Wednesday adopted a decision to fine President Klaus Iohannis 2,000 lei for the use of the term "penali," a Romanian colloquialism for legally embattled or convicts.


''The use of the word 'penali' by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, represents discrimination and violates the right to dignity of persons under judicial proceedings without being convicted, according to Article (2) (1), and Article 15 in Government Ordinance (OG) 137/2000, republished. A fine to the amount of 2,000 lei was imposed by a vote of 5 to 4," CNCD says in a press statement.

