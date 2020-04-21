 
     
President Iohannis, Gov't members meet to discuss COVID-19 epidemic response measures

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will meet today as of 12:30 hrs at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with government members to asses COVID-19 response measures, the Presidential Administration informs.

Attending will be Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu, National Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Economy, Energy, and Business Environment Virgil Popescu, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode, and head of the Emergencies Department, Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat.

The President will deliver a press statement at the end of the meeting.

