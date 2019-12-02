President Iohannis: Greater Union opened the path to reforms, modernisation and development

The Greater Union on 1 December 1918 opened the path of reforms, modernisation and development, which, however, was interrupted by the World War II and the installation of dictatorships, President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Monday in the plenary solemn meeting of Parliament dedicated to the National Day of Romania.

"30 years after the fall of communism and the recovery of our freedom, we celebrate the National Day thinking about the generations which made democratic Romania and today's Europe possible. The Greater Union of 1918 represented the expression of a nation's collective effort to turn the dream of unification into reality. The heroism of the Romanian soldiers, the Royal Family's vision, the ability of the political people, the decisive involvement of elites of the time, but, especially, the contribution of the ordinary Romanians led to the fulfilment of the union objective. The Greater Union opened the path of reforms, modernisation and development, which, however, was interrupted by World War II and the installation of dictatorships. The artisans of the Union ended in communist jails, precisely because they refused to deny their belief in free, independent and sovereign Romania. Thus, today we pay a worthy and pious tribute to all the forerunners who sacrificed themselves for the development of the Romanian nation, increasing with every generation, though had labour and blood, this work of glory, so that we and our children be able to look with full confidence toward the future," the head of state underscored.