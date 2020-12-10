President Iohannis: Hosting Cyber Centre, a special opportunity to contribute to cyber security of all EU MS

President Klaus Iohannis hails the diplomatic success of Romania, which will be the future host of the European Cybersecurity Competence Center, while highlighting that this is a special opportunity for our country to contribute to the cybersecurity of all EU Member States, according to AGERPRES.

"I hail the exceptional diplomatic success of Romania, which will be the future host of the European Cybersecurity Competence Center, to be located in Bucharest. This is also a special opportunity to contribute to the cybersecurity of all EU Member States, by stimulating research and innovation in the field," the President wrote on Twitter.

Romania will host, in Bucharest, the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre - the Competence Centre, as the first structure of the EU to have its headquarters in our country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Thursday.