President Iohannis: I call on Parliament to rule on state of alert law with celerity

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that there is an urgent need for a government bill that includes measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of alert and called on Parliament to rule in the case of this normative act with "celerity".

Iohannis had a meeting on Tuesday, at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace], on the measures for managing the COVID-19 epidemic alongside Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu, and the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.