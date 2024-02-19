Subscription modal logo Premium

President Iohannis: I hail CDU's decision to propose Ursula von der Leyen for new term at EC

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis ue

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday hailed the decision of the German political entity Christian-Democratic Union (CDU) to propose Ursula von der Leyen for a new term as president of the European Commission.

"I hail CDU's decision to to propose Ursula von der Leyen for a new term as president of the European Commission. I trust her desire to consolidate the unity and strategic objectives of the European Union and her desire to work for concrete solutions for all member states and European citizens," the head of state said in a message posted on the X network (former Twitter), agerpres reports.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday announced that she will run for a new term in this office, with her candidacy being confirmed by the German political entity Christian-Democratic Union (CDU), according to the AFP, Reuters and EFE news networks.

"Our federal leadership has unanimously proposed Ursula von der Leyen as "Spitzenkandidatin" (first choice candidate) before the Congress of the European People's Party (EPP), which will take place on March 6 and 7 in Bucharest, stated the CDU president, Friedrich Merz.

