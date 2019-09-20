President Iohannis: I told Ambassador Odobescu that I support Kovesi for European Chief-Prosecutor

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated that he told the permanent representative of Romania to the European Union, Luminita Odobescu, that he will support Laura Codruta Kovesi for European Chief-Prosecutor.

"With respect to the European Chief-Prosecutor, I can confirm that I informed Mrs Ambassador Odobescu about my opinion regarding Mrs Kovesi's candidacy, and I can tell you very clearly what the opinion was: I told her that I, the Romanian President, support Mrs Kovesi to become the Chief of the European Public Prosecutor's Office," Iohannis said at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) headquarters, after he submitted his candidacy for presidency.He didn't say, though, when asked, if he actually asked the Ambassador to vote for Kovesi or not.On Thursday, on the occasion of the meeting of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Government of Member States to the European Union (COREPER), carried out in Brussels, Laura Codruta Kovesi got all the support she needed to be the next Chief-Prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Sources from Brussels confirmed there were 17 out of the 22 ambassadors of the states who joined the EPPO initiative who voted in her favour.