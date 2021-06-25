President Iohannis invites EU member states to contribute experts to Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center's activity

President Klaus Iohannis has invited European Union member states to contribute to the activity of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center in Bucharest by inviting experts.

The head of state attended the European Council meeting and the Euro Summit in an extended format on Thursday and Friday.

The main topics on the agenda of the European Council were the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recovery process, migration issues, the European Union's (EU) relations with Turkey, the relations of the EU with the Russian Federation, as well as other topical issues of the Union's external agenda. Following the discussions of the European leaders, conclusions were adopted. Another topic discussed concerned the recent developments in Hungary concerning the Law on the adoption of a stronger course of action against persons committing the crime of pedophilia and the amendment of certain laws for the protection of children. Also, a working lunch with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the topic of global challenges took place on the sidelines of the European Council meeting, Agerpres informs.

The Presidential Administration points out that, with regard to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the conclusions adopted, the leaders welcomed the progress in the vaccination process and the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the Member States, also stressing the need to continue the vaccination process and to maintain a cautious, coordinated approach on future developments. The leaders also showed that recent progress on proposals for regulations on the COVID Digital Certificate and amending the Council's recommendations on travel within and outside the EU will help facilitate free movement across the Union. The heads of state and government reaffirmed the EU's commitment to international solidarity, as well as the need to continue efforts to stimulate global vaccine production. The European leaders also exchanged views on the lessons learned in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and on future directions for action to strengthen EU's resilience, based on the report prepared by the European Commission.

According to the Presidential Administration, in his speech, President Klaus Iohannis praised the efforts made at Union level on the joint procurement of vaccines that have contributed to an efficient management of the situation and welcomed the improvement of the epidemiological situation, advocating a balanced and cautious approach for the future. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the EU's capacity to respond to potential new crises by strengthening the Union's resilience, a key concept in future action. In this context, President Iohannis mentioned Romania's initiative to create the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center, inviting the other member states to contribute to the activity of this Center by sending experts.