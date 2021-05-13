President Iohannis: It's quite probable school year will end with all pupils in school

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that it is very probable the school year "will end with all pupils in school."

"We continue to keep the norms that regard the incidence rate. So we have still the green, yellow, red scenarios, these things apply as up to now. It's predictable that in the coming weeks most localities will enter the green scenario and, thus, most pupils will return to schools. In regards to schools the norms in force apply, but the relaxation measures which are available are available for all. It's very probable that the school year will end with all pupils in school and it's very desirable for this school year to end with most Romanians vaccinated," said the head of state, in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He made a new appeal for Romanians to go vaccinate against COVID-19, reports agerpres.