President Iohannis meets US VP Pence, reiterates Romania's commitment to strengthening Strategic Partnership, transatlantic relationship

President Klaus Iohannis met on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, with US Vice President Mike Pence. The Romanian President reiterated on the occasion Romania's consistent commitment to strengthening the Strategic Partnership with the US and the transatlantic relationship.

According to the Presidential Administration, the two top officials evoked the excellent stage of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership and possibilities to deepen it, with emphasis on the economic and defense dimensions.

The Presidential Administration also states that the US Vice President expressed his appreciation for the Klaus Iohannis's support for the Partnership with the US, also highlighting the Romanian head of state's excellent relationship with US President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President Klaus Iohannis also met with the chair of the European Parliament's EPP Group Manfred Weber.

According to the Presidential Administration, the subjects of discussion focused on the main challenges of the agenda of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, as well as on the elections to the European Parliament due in May this year.

"The President of Romania gave assurances that Romania will continue to strive to advance the European agenda in a consensual and inclusive manner, acting like an impartial arbitrator," the cited source said, mentioning also that the two officials agreed that the upcoming European parliamentary elections are of key importance for the future of the Union.

The talks also covered the goals of the May 9 informal Summit in Sibiu, with the two officials highlighting the essential character of the cohesion policy and of adequate fund allocation to reducing the development gap among member states.

On the same day, the Romanian head of state had bilateral meetings with EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and with American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris.

