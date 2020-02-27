President Iohannis - message in context of occurence of coronavirus in Romania: There is no real reason for panic

President Klaus Iohannis gave assurances on Thursday that there is no real reason for panic in the context of the situation generated by the occurrence of coronavirus cases in Europe and a confirmed case in Romania, mentioning that the responsible institutions have taken all measures to prevent the spread of this virus in our country and limit its negative effects.

"Dear Romanians, it is normal to treat with all seriousness the situation generated by the occurrence of coronavirus cases in Europe and the confirmation of one case in Romania, but there is no real reason for panic. The infection with this virus provokes in most cases only light symptoms, sore throat, coughing and fever, just like any other cold. Thus, the natural behaviour that each of us should have now is to strictly apply the recommendations of the authorities and to constantly get informed from credible and official sources," Iohannis wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the responsible institutions have taken the measures necessary to prevent the spread of this virus in Romania and to limit its negative effects.

"Let us be supportive in discouraging any attempts to create the sensational in these moments. The spreading of alarming news or even fake news can generate a panic epidemic, with negative consequences for our fellow citizens. Let us contribute responsibly to spreading useful prevention information and take care to protect the elderly and the more vulnerable, those who already suffer from chronic disease," was the message sent by the head of state.