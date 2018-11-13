President Iohannis - message on Dobrogea Day: Power of a nation resides in the solidarity of the citizens

The power of a nation resides in the cohesion of the people, ensured by functional public and infrastructure systems, and in the solidarity of the citizens, united around common values and projects, defended by fair laws and equal to all, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message sent to AGERPPRES by the Presidential Administration, on the occasion of the 140th celebration since the union of Dobrogea with Romania.

"The lesson that the union of Dobrogea with Romania teaches us today, over the years, is that the power of a nation consists in the cohesion of the people, ensured by functional public and infrastructure systems, and in the citizens' solidarity, united around common values and projects, defended by fair laws and equal to all," showed the head of the state.In this context, he said, we honour "the vision and dedication with which the Romanian politicians in the late 19th century planned and implemented a project that led, in just three decades, to the full political, economic and social integration of the region between Danube and the Black Sea."Iohannis also brought to mind about the message addressed to the inhabitants in Dobrogea by Prince Carol, on November 14, 1978, about which they say that is a "quintessence of the vision on the role of politics and public administration in the transformation and development of Dobrogea."According to the President, "the proclamation of the union of Dobrogea with Romania 140 years ago shows us that the process of unification of the Romanian historical provinces meant also the edification of our nation, which strongly believes in the values of democracy and in the observance of human rights.""The infrastructure projects launched with priority have contributed of a decisive manner to the development of the territory between Danube and the Black Sea in the decades that followed the winning by Romania of its independence as a state. Moreover, they implemented such legislative initiatives meant to protect the minorities, ensure the fundamental rights and social harmony, guarantee propriety, develop education and obtaining the economic sustainability of collectivities," mentioned the head of state.